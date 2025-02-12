Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Boosted by Fairman Group LLC

Fairman Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Fairman Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fairman Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.7% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 44,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 61.4% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $299.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.42. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $243.35 and a 1 year high of $302.95. The company has a market capitalization of $449.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

