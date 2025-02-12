S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Raised to $608.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $599.00 to $608.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.43% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SPGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.23.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
