Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Jmac Enterprises LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 99,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,968,000 after buying an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,705,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,350,000 after acquiring an additional 870,451 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 11.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 350,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,549,000 after acquiring an additional 34,633 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in PepsiCo by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $145.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.05 and a 200-day moving average of $163.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.51 and a 12 month high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a $172.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.47.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

