McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Portfolio Design Labs LLC

Portfolio Design Labs LLC cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,378 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCD opened at $310.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $291.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $317.90.

McDonald's last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. On average, analysts predict that McDonald's Co. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $336.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.61.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $319,918.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,235.70. This trade represents a 11.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total value of $989,121.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,201.25. This represents a 26.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,406 shares of company stock worth $2,150,857. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

