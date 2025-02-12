Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.95. 1,235,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,513,771. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.45 and its 200 day moving average is $56.27. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $61.97. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 93.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on D. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.58.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

