Flowserve Corporation Board Approves Changes in Leadership and Bylaws

On February 6, 2025, the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee of the Board of Directors of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) reviewed and accepted the resignation of Carlyn R. Taylor from her position as a director of the Company, effective immediately. Ms. Taylor recently assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer and a board member at Sirva Worldwide, Inc., prompting her resignation from Flowserve. Her departure was highlighted as a result of changes in her occupational responsibilities and business associations and not due to any disputes with the management or the Board. The Board expressed gratitude for Ms. Taylor’s service and contributions during her tenure.

Building on this transition, on February 7, 2025, the Board approved an amendment to the Bylaws of the Company. The amendment focused on Article III, Section 2, which pertains to the number of directors of the Company. As per the amendment, the Board has decided to reduce the number of directors from eleven to ten. The specifics of this amendment can be found in the Bylaws, a copy of which is filed with the Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 3.1 and is referred to for complete details.

Flowserve Corporation’s adherence to these changes becomes effective immediately, signifying a strategic alignment with the evolving dynamics within the organization.

Investors and stakeholders are advised to keep abreast with these updates, as they directly impact the governance and operational structure of Flowserve Corporation.

The Form 8-K filing also indicates that no new financial statements or exhibits were provided beyond the mentioned amendments to the Bylaws, emphasizing the significance of the aforementioned changes in leadership and governance structure.

For a comprehensive understanding of the recent developments, interested parties can refer to the Form 8-K filing dated February 6, 2025, and February 7, 2025, available through the Securities and Exchange Commission or the company’s official channels.

Stay tuned for further updates on Flowserve Corporation’s governance and operational modifications.

