Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Announces Earnings Results

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 7.06%.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Price Performance

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.37. 63,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,345. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $685.42 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.11. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.6096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s previous dividend of $0.38. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

