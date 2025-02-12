Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Position Raised by Evolution Advisers Inc.

Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 226.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.78.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

