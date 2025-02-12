Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.17, Zacks reports. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Martin Marietta Materials updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE MLM traded down $15.20 on Wednesday, hitting $513.80. The stock had a trading volume of 505,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,020. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $538.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $549.88. The stock has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $482.72 and a 52-week high of $633.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $701.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $563.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $648.71.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

