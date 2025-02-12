Insider Selling: BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) CAO Sells 13,500 Shares of Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $407,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,820,789.60. This represents a 4.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BorgWarner Stock Down 2.1 %

BWA traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.83. The company had a trading volume of 731,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,838. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.25. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 12.4% during the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 59,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BWA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

