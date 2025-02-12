First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on February 28th

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.
First Hawaiian has a dividend payout ratio of 49.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Hawaiian to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.4%.
First Hawaiian Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ FHB traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.38. 78,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,466. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.16. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $28.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently weighed in on FHB. Barclays increased their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.
About First Hawaiian
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.
