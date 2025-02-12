Top Lithium Stocks To Watch Today – February 11th

Exxon Mobil, Albemarle, Rio Tinto Group, Enovix, QuantumScape, Eos Energy Enterprises, and Arcadium Lithium are the seven Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks refer to shares of companies involved in the exploration, production, or sale of lithium, a key component in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and electronic devices. Investing in lithium stocks can provide exposure to the growing demand for lithium-ion batteries as the world transitions to a cleaner and more sustainable energy future. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.16. 4,542,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,462,600. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.92. The company has a market cap of $492.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $100.42 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Shares of ALB traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.41. 1,712,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,005. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $71.97 and a 1-year high of $143.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.71. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALB

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,716. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $57.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIO

Enovix (ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,019,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,861,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.77. Enovix has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENVX

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

NYSE QS traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $4.84. 6,736,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,909,817. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average of $5.47. QuantumScape has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $9.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 4.45. The company has a current ratio of 14.07, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QS

Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

NASDAQ EOSE traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $4.97. 6,093,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,283,523. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37. Eos Energy Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EOSE

Arcadium Lithium (ALTM)

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

NYSE ALTM traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $5.75. 2,971,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,642,930. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average of $4.41. Arcadium Lithium has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALTM

Recommended Stories