PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 81.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in PepsiCo by 15.8% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 293,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,016,000 after purchasing an additional 40,031 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 49.7% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $44,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 204.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 41,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 27,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 152,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.9 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $145.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $199.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.51 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.87.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.47.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

