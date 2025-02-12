CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) vs. Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) and CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.3% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of CTO Realty Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of CTO Realty Growth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Dynex Capital and CTO Realty Growth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynex Capital 0 1 4 0 2.80 CTO Realty Growth 0 0 1 2 3.67

Dividends

Dynex Capital currently has a consensus price target of $13.56, indicating a potential upside of 2.40%. CTO Realty Growth has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.73%. Given CTO Realty Growth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CTO Realty Growth is more favorable than Dynex Capital.

Dynex Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.6%. CTO Realty Growth pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Dynex Capital pays out 122.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CTO Realty Growth pays out 257.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Dynex Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Dynex Capital has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTO Realty Growth has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dynex Capital and CTO Realty Growth”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynex Capital $319.53 million 3.29 $113.90 million $1.47 9.01 CTO Realty Growth $109.12 million 5.56 $5.53 million $0.59 34.31

Dynex Capital has higher revenue and earnings than CTO Realty Growth. Dynex Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CTO Realty Growth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dynex Capital and CTO Realty Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynex Capital 35.65% -2.24% -0.30% CTO Realty Growth 17.10% 4.04% 1.92%

Summary

CTO Realty Growth beats Dynex Capital on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynex Capital

(Get Free Report)

Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Non-Agency MBS have no such guaranty of payment. The company has qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders as dividends. Dynex Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

About CTO Realty Growth

(Get Free Report)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.