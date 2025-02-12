SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 14th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

SRV.UN stock traded up C$0.08 on Wednesday, reaching C$12.74. 1,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,463. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.71. The firm has a market cap of C$106.76 million, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.51. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$11.40 and a twelve month high of C$16.24.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

