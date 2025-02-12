SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 14th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
SRV.UN stock traded up C$0.08 on Wednesday, reaching C$12.74. 1,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,463. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.71. The firm has a market cap of C$106.76 million, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.51. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$11.40 and a twelve month high of C$16.24.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile
