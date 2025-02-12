Certuity LLC Acquires 1,164 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Certuity LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 593.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.13.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $431.64 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $434.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $370.16 and a 200-day moving average of $317.93. The firm has a market cap of $106.32 billion, a PE ratio of 846.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 17,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.13, for a total value of $7,329,585.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 780,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,194,852.96. The trade was a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.93, for a total value of $10,467,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,791,491.63. The trade was a 41.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,565 shares of company stock valued at $50,597,609. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

