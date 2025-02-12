Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBIT. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $54.11 on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $61.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.04.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

