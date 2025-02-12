Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of EHang Put Options (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 22,454 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 150% compared to the average volume of 8,979 put options.

EHang Trading Up 20.1 %

Shares of EH stock traded up $4.17 on Wednesday, hitting $24.88. 5,556,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,299. EHang has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $25.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -46.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EHang

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EHang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,809,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EHang by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,651,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,003,000 after buying an additional 56,652 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in EHang during the 3rd quarter worth about $508,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in EHang by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in EHang by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 67,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CICC Research assumed coverage on EHang in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

