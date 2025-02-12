Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 37.11%.
NYSE SCCO traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.07. 405,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.50 and its 200-day moving average is $102.18. Southern Copper has a 52-week low of $77.42 and a 52-week high of $129.79. The company has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 72.09%.
Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.
