Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Short Interest Down 64.8% in January

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 266,500 shares, a drop of 64.8% from the January 15th total of 757,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 454,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensei Biotherapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Free Report) by 355.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,575 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.18% of Sensei Biotherapeutics worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SNSE traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 37,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,431. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.53. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. The company's Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to generate highly selective therapeutics that disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment.

Featured Articles

