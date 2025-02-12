White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 63.3% from the January 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
White Gold Trading Up 1.1 %
OTCMKTS WHGOF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.16. 147,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,325. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17. White Gold has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.32.
White Gold Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than White Gold
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Shopify Confirms Stock Uptrend, New Highs in Sight
Receive News & Ratings for White Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.