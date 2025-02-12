White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 63.3% from the January 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

White Gold Trading Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS WHGOF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.16. 147,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,325. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17. White Gold has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.32.

White Gold Company Profile

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

