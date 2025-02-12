Short Interest in ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Declines By 91.1%

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 91.1% from the January 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ASMPT Trading Down 4.6 %

OTCMKTS:ASMVY traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,178. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.09. ASMPT has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $44.60.

Get ASMPT alerts:

ASMPT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, silver sintering, and laser grooving and dicing.

Receive News & Ratings for ASMPT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASMPT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.