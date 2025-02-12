Short Interest in ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Declines By 91.1%

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 91.1% from the January 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ASMPT Trading Down 4.6 %
OTCMKTS:ASMVY traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,178. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.09. ASMPT has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $44.60.
ASMPT Company Profile
