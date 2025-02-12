Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 1,366.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Global Helium Trading Up 19.4 %

HECOF stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. 2,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,173. Global Helium has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.

About Global Helium

Global Helium Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces helium resources in Canada and United States. The company's flagship project comprises 35 helium exploration permits located in the helium fairway in southern Saskatchewan. It also focuses on the acquisition of helium properties in Alberta and Montana.

