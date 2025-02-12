Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 1,366.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Global Helium Trading Up 19.4 %
HECOF stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. 2,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,173. Global Helium has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.
About Global Helium
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global Helium
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Shopify Confirms Stock Uptrend, New Highs in Sight
Receive News & Ratings for Global Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.