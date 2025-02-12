Card Factory plc (OTCMKTS:CRFCF) Short Interest Update

Card Factory plc (OTCMKTS:CRFCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 2,357.1% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.2 days.

CRFCF remained flat at $1.15 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36. Card Factory has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $1.60.

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.

