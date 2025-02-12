Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Firan Technology Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS FTGFF remained flat at $5.82 on Wednesday. 19 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201. Firan Technology Group has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.94.

Firan Technology Group Company Profile

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

