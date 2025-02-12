Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Firan Technology Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS FTGFF remained flat at $5.82 on Wednesday. 19 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201. Firan Technology Group has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.94.
Firan Technology Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Firan Technology Group
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Shopify Confirms Stock Uptrend, New Highs in Sight
Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.