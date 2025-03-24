Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Announces Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:PSCM)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1361 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Price Performance
Shares of PSCM stock traded up $1.19 on Monday, hitting $69.11. 720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.89 and its 200 day moving average is $76.44. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $67.33 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 million, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.29.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF
