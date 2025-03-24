Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ) Announces $0.04 Dividend

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2025

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0402 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IBBQ traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $22.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,401. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.85. Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $24.84. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 million, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.61.

About Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ / Biotechnology index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies listed on the NASDAQ. IBBQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.