Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ) Announces $0.04 Dividend

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0402 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ IBBQ traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $22.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,401. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.85. Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $24.84. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 million, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.61.
About Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Super Micro Stock: $7.2M Call Options Signal Big Upside Potential
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Top 3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks for 2025: Long-Term Winners to Watch
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- D-Wave Stock: Is Quantum Blockchain the Next Big Catalyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.