Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ) Announces $0.04 Dividend

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0402 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

NASDAQ IBBQ traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $22.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,401. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.85. Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $24.84. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 million, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.61.

The Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ / Biotechnology index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies listed on the NASDAQ. IBBQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

