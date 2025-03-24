Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:QQA) Declares Dividend of $0.40

Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:QQA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.403 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF Stock Performance

QQA traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $47.37. 32,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,346. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average is $49.70. Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $52.58. The company has a market cap of $148.27 million and a PE ratio of 30.25.

Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF Company Profile

The Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF (QQA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, fund-of-funds, that utilizes equity securities and ETFs to mirror the NASDAQ-100 Index. The fund also employs an options-based income strategy with equity-linked notes (ELNs) for upside participation and downside protection QQA was launched on Jul 17, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

