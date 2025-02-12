National Bankshares Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Stock Price

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$27.00 to C$23.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.38.

Ero Copper stock traded up C$0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$19.35. The company had a trading volume of 760,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,345. The firm has a market cap of C$2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.42, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$18.16 and a 1 year high of C$32.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.10.

In other Ero Copper news, Director Chantal Gosselin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$19.44 per share, with a total value of C$194,400.00. 10.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

