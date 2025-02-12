Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) PT Set at $10.00 by National Bankshares

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) received a $10.00 target price from research analysts at National Bankshares in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 42.55% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price target (up previously from $9.75) on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.02. 3,792,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,758,782. Uranium Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.54 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $100,773,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,842,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982,949 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 3,326.5% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 34,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 33,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $11,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

