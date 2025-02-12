Park Aerospace Appoints Constantine Petropoulos as Senior Vice President-Administration and General Counsel

Park Aerospace Corp., a leading aerospace company, recently made a significant announcement regarding the appointment of Constantine Petropoulos as Senior Vice President-Administration and General Counsel. This development was unveiled on February 10, 2025, signaling a strategic move within the company’s executive leadership.

Constantine Petropoulos brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role at Park Aerospace. His appointment is anticipated to further strengthen the company’s administrative functions and legal oversight, ensuring robust governance and compliance practices moving forward.

This decision underscores Park Aerospace’s commitment to enhancing its senior leadership team with top talent and strengthening its internal operations. Constantine Petropoulos’ background and skills are expected to play a pivotal role in driving the company’s objectives and supporting its future growth strategies.

As part of the announcement, Park Aerospace also filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 10, 2025. The company provided details on the appointment within the filing, reflecting transparency in its communication with stakeholders and investors.

The addition of Constantine Petropoulos to the executive team is set to contribute to Park Aerospace’s continued success and operational excellence, aligning with the company’s ongoing commitment to innovation and industry leadership.

For more information about this recent development at Park Aerospace, interested parties can access the official press release dated February 10, 2025, available on the company’s website.

The company remains focused on driving value for shareholders and stakeholders while maintaining a strong position within the aerospace sector. Constantine Petropoulos’ appointment reflects Park Aerospace’s dedication to cultivating a high-performing leadership team capable of steering the company toward a successful future.

For additional information, read Park Aerospace's 8K filing here.

