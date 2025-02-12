Casino Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 12th

Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, Wynn Resorts, Chefs’ Warehouse, MGM Resorts International, Red Rock Resorts, and Richtech Robotics are the seven Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks refer to publicly traded companies that operate casinos or provide services to the gambling industry. These stocks are influenced by factors such as overall economic conditions, consumer spending habits, and regulatory changes in the gaming industry. Investors may consider casino stocks for potential growth and dividend income opportunities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of FLUT stock traded up $3.46 on Wednesday, reaching $272.64. The company had a trading volume of 595,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,276. The business’s 50-day moving average is $265.09 and its 200 day moving average is $241.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of $174.03 and a one year high of $284.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLUT

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

DKNG stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.53. 2,905,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,339,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of -50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.93. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $28.69 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

NASDAQ WYNN traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $77.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,686. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.38 and its 200 day moving average is $86.89. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $71.63 and a 1-year high of $110.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WYNN

Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

Shares of CHEF traded up $7.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.57. 936,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,735. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.40. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $62.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.80 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHEF

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

MGM stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,653,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,533,852. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.83. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM

Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc., through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

RRR traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.02. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $63.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RRR

Richtech Robotics (RR)

Richtech Robotics Inc. develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

Richtech Robotics stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,431,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,734,381. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 70.11 and a current ratio of 72.63. Richtech Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $5.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RR

Read More