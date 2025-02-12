Stryve Foods Terminates Lease Agreement with Denali Texas, Inc. and Completes Major Network Optimization**

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNAX) made significant corporate moves recently, as detailed in an 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. On February 6, 2025, the company finalized the termination of a lease agreement for its distribution center located in Frisco, Texas. The lease, originally with Denali Texas 16240 Gateway Industrial, LLC, was concluded via a Lease Termination Agreement. As part of this process, Stryve Foods issued an unsecured promissory note to the landlord amounting to $1.1 million. The modified terms of the agreement set the lease expiry date on February 15, 2025, effectively releasing Stryve Foods from remaining financial obligations under the original lease agreement, which amounted to around $10.2 million.

Additionally, in connection with the Lease Termination Agreement, Stryve Foods issued a note on the same day for the lease termination fee. The note, with 0.0% interest, is scheduled to be repaid in sixty monthly installments due by April 1, 2030.

Furthermore, on February 11, 2025, Stryve Foods issued a press release announcing the successful completion of a large-scale network optimization endeavor. This project is anticipated to produce annual net savings exceeding $1.0 million due to improved operational efficiencies, reduced transportation costs, and savings on rent. These aggregate efforts align with the company’s commitment to enhancing productivity and its overall transformation agenda. The press release highlighted that the company’s collaboration with Dot Foods and other strategic partners has played a key role in fortifying its supply chain and operational framework.

The termination of the lease agreement and the completed network optimization reflect pivotal steps in Stryve Foods’ strategic initiatives. These recent actions, including the retirement of $8.7 million in debt and securing expanded retail distribution channels, underscore the company’s dedicated focus on sustainable growth and profitability. Executives have expressed optimism about the efficiencies and savings resulting from these measures, positioning Stryve Foods for accelerated growth while maintaining financial prudence.

Looking ahead, with the lease termination in effect and the operational commencement of the optimized network, Stryve Foods anticipates realizing the benefits of these actions in its first-quarter results for 2025. These strategic initiatives mark essential milestones in the company’s ongoing journey towards long-term profitability and value creation for shareholders.

Investors seeking further details may refer to the full 8-K filing on the SEC’s website or contact Stryve Foods’ Investor Relations department.

About Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces charcuterie slabs, thinly sliced steaks, air-dried beef sticks, biltong, biltong slabs, crisps, carne seca, sliced biltong, and droëwors products, as well as markets and sells human-grade pet treats under the brand Two Tails.

