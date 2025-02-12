Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, an increase of 1,180.7% from the January 15th total of 211,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 25.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hepion Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 231,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 3.33% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.20. 19,712,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,912,324. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $3.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.65.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It develops Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as preclinical studies of Rencofilstat shows reduction in liver fibrosis, liver inflammation, liver tumor burden, and titers of HBV, HCV, HDV, and HIV-1, and has demonstrated antiviral activities for hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms.

