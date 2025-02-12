Short Interest in Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Rises By 1,084.3%

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 234,500 shares, a growth of 1,084.3% from the January 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Datasea Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:DTSS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.20. 59,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,274. Datasea has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $20.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.25.

About Datasea

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology and information systems in the People's Republic of China. The company provides smart city solutions and 5G messaging applications. It also offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities.

