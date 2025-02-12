Short Interest in Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Rises By 1,084.3%

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 234,500 shares, a growth of 1,084.3% from the January 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Datasea Trading Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ:DTSS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.20. 59,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,274. Datasea has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $20.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.25.
About Datasea
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Datasea
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Datasea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datasea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.