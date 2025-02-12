Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Short Interest Update

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 73.4% from the January 15th total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PUBGY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.65. 32,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,807. Publicis Groupe has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.69.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, press relations, public affairs, institutional relations, financial communications, and strategy management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services.

