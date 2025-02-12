Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH) Short Interest Update

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, a decrease of 68.3% from the January 15th total of 265,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ MGIH traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1.57. 47,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,925. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65. Millennium Group International has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $6.83.

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides paper-based packaging solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, rest of Southeast Asian countries, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers paper packaging products, including cardboard boxes, gift boxes, displays, corrugated outer cartons, manuals, and user guides to footwear products, sportswear, cookware and kitchenware, smartphones, food and beverage, paper and packaging, non-food-and-beverage-consumables, logistics, e-commerce, and home electronics industries; and packaging solutions to various luxury products industries.

