Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH) Short Interest Update

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, a decrease of 68.3% from the January 15th total of 265,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Millennium Group International Price Performance
NASDAQ MGIH traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1.57. 47,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,925. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65. Millennium Group International has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $6.83.
About Millennium Group International
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Millennium Group International
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Millennium Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millennium Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.