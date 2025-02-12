Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 1777388 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lowered Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RYCEY

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Up 0.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the fourth quarter worth $8,489,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 978,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 15,436 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.