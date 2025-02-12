Sapient Capital LLC Purchases 238 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sapient Capital LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,684,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,479 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 24,683.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,961,070,000 after purchasing an additional 944,876 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 320.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 858,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,890,000 after acquiring an additional 654,207 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1,147.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 626,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $129,415,000 after acquiring an additional 575,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,360,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,959,535,000 after acquiring an additional 547,998 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $206.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.09 and a 200-day moving average of $215.15. The company has a market cap of $134.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $189.75 and a one year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

