Short Interest in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Declines By 67.2%

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,200 shares, a decrease of 67.2% from the January 15th total of 372,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Senior Loan ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,919,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,752,000 after purchasing an additional 369,005 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,923,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,987,000 after acquiring an additional 19,482 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 755,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,925,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 633,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,282,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of FTSL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.22. The company had a trading volume of 201,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,868. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.31 and its 200-day moving average is $46.15. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $45.23 and a twelve month high of $46.99.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

