Short Interest in Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF) Declines By 66.7%

Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.
Mersen Price Performance
CBLNF stock remained flat at C$20.78 during trading on Wednesday. Mersen has a 1 year low of C$20.78 and a 1 year high of C$40.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.52.
About Mersen
