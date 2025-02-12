Short Interest in Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF) Declines By 66.7%

Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

CBLNF stock remained flat at C$20.78 during trading on Wednesday. Mersen has a 1 year low of C$20.78 and a 1 year high of C$40.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.52.

About Mersen

Mersen SA manufactures and sells electrical power products and advanced materials in France, North America, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers electrical protection and control products, such as IEC and UL/CSA low voltage general purpose fuses and fuse gears, high and medium voltage fuses, surge protection, lightning protection and power monitoring, and power transfer solutions for rail vehicles; and power management solutions, including high speed fuses, DC protection for electric vehicles and battery, cooling solutions, bus bars, and aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors.

