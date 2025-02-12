WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.81 and last traded at $48.73, with a volume of 41536 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.39.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 61.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the third quarter worth $216,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000.

About WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

