Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Short Interest Update

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a drop of 67.0% from the January 15th total of 135,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 145,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Greenpro Capital Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of GRNQ stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.10. 20,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,462. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00. Greenpro Capital has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.58.
Greenpro Capital Company Profile
