Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Short Interest Update

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a drop of 67.0% from the January 15th total of 135,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 145,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Greenpro Capital Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of GRNQ stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.10. 20,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,462. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00. Greenpro Capital has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Greenpro Capital alerts:

Greenpro Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate advisory services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenpro Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenpro Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.