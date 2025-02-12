Ground Rents Income Fund (LON:GRIO) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 34.20 ($0.43), with a volume of 9829 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34 ($0.42).
Ground Rents Income Fund Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £32.72 million, a PE ratio of -427.50 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 26.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 25.57.
Ground Rents Income Fund (LON:GRIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported GBX (31.10) (($0.39)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ground Rents Income Fund had a net margin of 57.80% and a return on equity of 3.68%.
Ground Rents Income Fund Company Profile
The Company has been established to provide secure long-term performance through investment in long dated UK ground rents, which have historically had little correlation to traditional property asset classes and have seen their value remain consistent regardless of the underlying state of the economy.
