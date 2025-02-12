Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes $560,000 Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Elm3 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 26,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 351.4% during the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA PPA opened at $120.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $92.93 and a one year high of $124.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.58.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.
