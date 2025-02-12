Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes $560,000 Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Elm3 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 26,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 351.4% during the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PPA opened at $120.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $92.93 and a one year high of $124.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.58.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.