Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $34,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $757,874.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,956. This represents a 34.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $235.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $238.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.15.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE AVY opened at $179.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.72 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

