Short Interest in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Expands By 197.1%

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 197.1% from the February 28th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
BTO stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,779. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.40. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $39.87.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
