Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Short Interest Down 83.1% in March

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decline of 83.1% from the February 28th total of 122,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Royal Unibrew A/S Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ROYUF remained flat at $75.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Royal Unibrew A/S has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $89.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.58.
About Royal Unibrew A/S
