Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Short Interest Down 83.1% in March

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decline of 83.1% from the February 28th total of 122,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Royal Unibrew A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ROYUF remained flat at $75.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Royal Unibrew A/S has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $89.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.58.

About Royal Unibrew A/S

Royal Unibrew A/S provides beer, soft drinks, malt beverages, energy drinks, cider/ready to drink, juice, water, and wine and spirits. It offers its products under the Royal Beers, Lapin Kulta, Cido, Craft, Faxe Kondi, Ceres, Faxe, Original Long Drink, Lacplesis, Vitamalt, Mangali, Novelle, Nikoline, Kalnapilis, Egekidle, Supermalt, Polar Monkeys, Lorina, SHAKER, MOKAI, LemonSoda, Nohrlund, Power Malt, Fonti di Crodo, CULT, Lahden Erikois, Vilkmerges, and Lielvardes brands, as well as partnership with brands, such as Heineken and PepsiCo It serves customers in Denmark, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and internationally.

