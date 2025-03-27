Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 57 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 57 ($0.73), with a volume of 311830 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.20 ($0.74).

Anexo Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £66.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 62.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 67.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.76, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Anexo Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anexo is a specialist integrated credit hire and legal services group focused on providing replacement vehicles to consumers who have been involved in a non-fault accident, and has a dedicated housing disrepair team to help tenants facing category 1 hazards resolve the issues with the landlord and allow for essential report works to take place.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anexo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anexo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.