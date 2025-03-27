Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 57 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 57 ($0.73), with a volume of 311830 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.20 ($0.74).
Anexo Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £66.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 62.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 67.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.76, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 2.67.
Anexo Group Company Profile
Anexo is a specialist integrated credit hire and legal services group focused on providing replacement vehicles to consumers who have been involved in a non-fault accident, and has a dedicated housing disrepair team to help tenants facing category 1 hazards resolve the issues with the landlord and allow for essential report works to take place.
