Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 62.43 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 65.60 ($0.84), with a volume of 4124456 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.50 ($0.82).

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £364.27 million, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 65.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 70.73.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX 6.55 ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 62.83%.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (“ORIT”) is an Impact Fund helping accelerate the transition to net zero. It is an investment company focused on providing investors with an attractive and sustainable level of income returns, with an element of capital growth, by investing in a diversified portfolio of Renewable Energy Assets across Europe, the UK and Australia.

